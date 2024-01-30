A shop was ordered by a court to close after defying an agreement to cease trading until it dealt with a mouse infestation.

Latik, on Hessle Road in Hull, was initially found to have a rodent problem during a routine visit by council inspectors.

They found droppings on the floor and shelves, along with opened packets of chewed food.

The shop was deemed an imminent risk to public health, and the owner signed an agreement to close until the infestation had been dealt with and approved by an officer.

But it was found to be trading as normal during a follow-up visit.

There was further evidence of food that had been chewed and covered in droppings, as well as out-of-date food items.

Council officers issued an emergency prohibition notice, which was converted to an emergency prohibition order at Hull Magistrates Court.

Violating the order is a criminal offence.

The shop has now been able to open again, after proving the building had been thoroughly pest-proofed and deep cleaned.

Cllr Julia Conner, of Hull City Council whose portfolio includes environmental health, said: "Our teams always do what they can to work with business owners and operators to ensure they understand why action is being taken, and what they must do. Unfortunately, if restrictions are violated, sometimes further action is necessary.

“This showed a clear disregard for the health and safety of customers, putting those who were unknowingly using the shop at risk. Incidents like this are why routine checks are so important.

After being cleaned and approved by an officer, the shop has now been allowed to reopen.

“Hopefully this business understands the severity of what has happened. It’s encouraging that they have made the necessary improvements to be able to open again. There is clear support and guidance available on what must now be done to retain an acceptable standard and continue trading”.