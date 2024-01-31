Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to find after a teenager was stabbed on Christmas Eve.The 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the back, neck and arm after being dragged from a shop on Devonshire Street, Sheffield, after he tried to escape from two men who had approached him outside.He was taken to hospital but has since been "uncooperative", South Yorkshire Police said.

Police are trying to identify the suspects after the victim was 'uncooperative' in their investigation. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The force hopes the CCTV images will help them make a breakthrough in the case.One of the suspects was 20 to 30-years-old, around 5ft 6ins tall with a short beard.The other was around the same age and height, with short black hair.

