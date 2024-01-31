A "truly wicked" man who stabbed a mother-of-two to death as she called 999 to report his abuse has been jailed for life.

Kelli Bothwell, 53, died during the call to police on 5 August last year after being repeatedly stabbed by her partner, 52-year-old Paul Cousans.

Sheffield Crown Court heard Ms Bothwell made the "distressing" call just after 8pm from her home on Main Street in Sprotbrorough, Doncaster.

Three minutes into the conversation she screamed and told the operator she had been stabbed and that the knife was still in her back.

As she began to lose consciousness she was heard saying "please help, please help me".

Cousans could be heard saying she had "screwed me over" and telling Ms Bothwell "I hope you realise what you’ve caused tonight".

Ms Bothwell continued to plead for help and, at around 14 minutes and 30 seconds into the call, said she had been stabbed again. The call then ended.

Police officers found her on the garden patio with Cousans straddled over her.

When told to move Cousans said: "I can't. I have stabbed myself in the heart. We go together."

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Ms Bothwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cousans was taken to hospital for emergency surgery and then arrested.

'Mum craved the fairytale'

The court heard the couple met in 2020, but Cousans quickly began to carry out coercive and controlling behaviour.

He would lock the door when Ms Bothwell got home from work and stop her from going to the shops by herself. He would regularly check her phone.

Ms Bothwell told friends Cousans had hit and kicked her in the ribs. One friend witnessed bruises on Ms Bothwell that looked like she had been "throttled."

She had made complaints to police before about his behaviour but then withdrew them. She had also left him but then they had got back together.

In a statement read out in court, Ms Bothwell's daughter Megan van Delft described her as a "beautiful soul who had time for everyone" and that she had "craved the fairytale" which had led her into the arms of her killer.

"The weekend before her death, my family and I went to the cottage where her and Paul lived, and had a meal with them. This is the last time that we saw her alive.

"As well as me and my sister losing our mum, our children have also lost their nanny. How do you explain that their nanny has been murdered by someone they trusted?

"I find it hard to comprehend he has killed the naivety of their childhood. I cannot believe mum has gone. Our mum had a lot of love to give and I’ve and in that spirit I would like to extend this to his daughters. Our mum radiated love and will be loved forever. "

Cousans pleaded guilty to murder.

Sentencing him to life with a minimum term of 19 years, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said there was "a limitless lather flow of domestic abuse" inflicted on Ms Bothwell.

He told Cousans: "Your deplorable and malign behaviour is deeply ingrained. This happened in the home of the deceased where she should have felt and been safe.

"You caused her immense suffering in the final minutes of life. There were opportunities for you to seek assistance. You did nothing and let her die in front of you. You watched her die before your eyes. You are a truly wicked individual."

