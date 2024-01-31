A man has been jailed after a series of aggressive outbursts, which saw him racially abuse and threaten to shoot a doctor at his local GP surgery.

Jermaine Jones used racist language towards a GP at a surgery in Doncaster following a medical appointment on 3 January.

A few days later, Jones returned to the same surgery to request more medication.

However, after being told he had been barred due to his previous behaviour, Jones threatened to shoot the same doctor he had racially abused.

The 49-year-old also shouted at other staff at a community hub in the city centre just days later on 9 January.

Jones targeted one worker and threatened them by saying: "I hope you catch Hep C. You know what I am capable of with guns and knives."

CCTV then captured Jones abusing and threatening to assault staff at a nail salon in Doncaster city centre before his arrest on 12 January.

While in custody at College Road Police Station, Jones urinated and defecated on the floor.

Jones was later charged with multiple public order offences and criminal damage.

He was jailed for 20 weeks by Doncaster Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to two counts of using threatening or abusive behaviour to cause harassment, two counts of racially aggravated harassment and one of criminal damage.

PC Matt Hubbard, who was the officer in the case, said he was "pleased" Jones was behind bars.

"Jones made vicious threats of violence and used vile racist language to target workers across Doncaster who were simply going about their day-to-day jobs," he said.

"No worker should have had to put up with his disgusting behaviour and we are pleased he is behind bars so he can no longer be a menace to the people of Doncaster."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.