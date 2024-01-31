Bosses at a pub where a baby was found dead in a toilet cubicle have appealed for customers to "be kind" after service resumed.The Three Horse Shoes in Oulton, Leeds, was closed after the body of the girl, who is thought to have been stillborn, was discovered on Sunday.

In a social media post on Wednesday the pub said it was reopening, but admitted: "We don't know whether it is the right thing to do."It added: "We as a team have all spoke and agreed that we are okay and strong enough to return. It's a sensitive situation for us but we are there for each other and looking out for one another."Please be kind and thoughtful to the staff who are on shift (they don't need to go through the past events again with anyone). We hope you understand and respect this."

West Yorkshire Police said on Tuesday that the woman thought to be the baby's mother had been traced and was receiving medical care.

She is not suspected of a criminal offence.The pub added: "The support we've already received from our regular customers, new customers and the local community has been overwhelming."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.