A "dangerous predator" who threatened to decapitate a woman he had raped if she reported him to the police has been jailed.

Jerome Macalla forced his way into the woman's home in Sheffield before sexually assaulting her.

The 33-year-old told his victim he would shoot her, according to South Yorkshire Police.

He also said he would "take her head off" if police came to arrest him.

His victim was so frightened she fled her home and went to stay with a friend.

Officers arrested Macalla at her house after he was found with a shovel attempting to break in.

PC Katie Walker, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Macalla's threats were so menacing and chilling, his victim was left frightened of reporting the rape to us.

"She must have been absolutely terrified of this evil man and I want to commend her bravery and courage in coming forward to tell us all the crimes he had subjected her to."

Macalla was charged with rape, harassment, criminal damage, sending threatening messages, possession of drugs and driving while disqualified.

He admitted all the offences except rape and harassment but was convicted of those by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court.

Macalla, of Arden Road in Birmingham, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

PC Walker said: "Macalla is a dangerous predator who inflicted untold misery on his victim who must have been so scared of what he would do should his crimes ever come to light.

"Without her testament and courage, there is a good chance this criminal would still be out on our streets and I want to again thank the victim for coming forward and opening up to tell us about how Macalla had raped and harassed her.

"I hope this sentence sends out a zero-tolerance messages to violent individuals like Macalla and I hope it gives the victim some comfort so that she can attempt to move forward with her life."

Macalla has been placed on the sex offenders' register for life and made subject to an indefinite restraining order against the victim.

