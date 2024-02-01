A priest is set to face 34 sexual abuse charges against members of his congregation.

The Rev Christopher Brain led an Evangelical movement called the Nine O'Clock Service in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

The charges relate to allegations of sexual offences committed against 11 women who had joined the movement.

Brain, now 66, is facing one count of rape and 33 counts of indecent assault, alleged to have been committed between 1981 and 1995.

He has been summonsed to attend Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 18 March.

The Nine O'Clock Service was initially held at St Thomas' Church in Crookes, before later moving to Ponds Forge in the city centre.

Chief Sup Int Lindsey Butterfield, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "These charges follow a complex and wide-ranging investigation into events dating back 30 or more years.

"The police investigation was launched in 2020, when a number of victims came forward to report the allegations to us. Since this time, an investigation team has been working hard to build up a full picture of what is reported to have happened."

