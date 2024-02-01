Football's youngest chief executive says his family "struggles" with the abuse he has received since he took the job.

Ryan Sparks was just 29 when he was appointed boss of his hometown football club Bradford City, making him the youngest CEO in the Football League.

He said: "I had a goal to get to a chief executive role by the time I was 30, and I achieved it at 29."

But being in charge of a one-time Premier League club now languishing in League Two has made him a target for the ire of some disgruntled fans.

"You can imagine when I became chief executive that was met with a lot of criticism. I understood that, but it wasn't nice for me and it wasn't nice for my family.

"Sometimes some of the stuff I receive can be quite hurtful. Not so much for me, but I know my family struggle with it.

"It's a strange feeling when you achieve your dream and you get a lot of grief for it."

With a degree in sports journalism from Huddersfield University, Sparks had previously worked at rugby league clubs Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers before becoming director of communications at Valley Parade.

Three years later he was promoted to CEO, his predecessor Julian Rhondes describing Sparks as "an experienced operator in professional sport" despite his tender years.

However despite this glowing testimonial Sparks felt his age was often an issue for some.

"I was seen as a cheap option," he said. "I was too young, out of my depth. I'd never been a chief executive before. All those things don't fill people with confidence."

Sparks says his age has not been "held against me" by people he works with but he has not been "patronised" by people within the game and admits has made mistakes in the four years since his appointment.

'No regrets'

Former Manchester United and Barcelona striker Mark Hughes was a high profile choice as manager two years ago.

Although he steered the club to the League Two playoffs in his only full season in charge, Hughes was sacked after a disappointing start to this season.

"I've made plenty of poor decisions, not for the wrong reasons. But decisions that haven't worked out. Equally there have been some good ones that have taken the club forward.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but I don't have any regrets."

Mark Hughes' appointment turned out to be shortlived. Credit: ITV News

Graham Alexander was Sparks' choice as Hughes' replacement and, despite an encouraging run of six straight wins at the end of 2023, Bradford have since gone seven games without a league victory.

They sit 18th in League Two, a position not good enough for many of the 15,000 season ticket holders.

"You're not going to be liked by everyone," Sparks said. "That's another thing I very quickly had to learn. If you want to be popular, probably don't do this job. I have tried to run this club from my heart."

Sparks insists he still enjoys his job and says it's a privilege to represent his hometown club.

And with Bradford just one more win away from a Wembley appearance in the EFL Trophy, a difficult season could end with a memorable day for the club.

"It's a tough club to run, but it's got massive potential and I believe I can unlock it," he said.

