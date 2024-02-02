Police have launched an appeal after a man was found dead at the edge of a field.

Officers say the body was discovered at around 10:15am yesterday (1 February) at the edge of a field near to Ropsley Road, between Ropsley and Oasby in Lincolnshire.

Police are working to establish the circumstances around his death and to identify him.

The man is described as white, with a shaved head and was wearing a black parka coat, grey adidas tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Lincolnshire Police said: "It’s not clear when the man died and we have yet to confirm his identity.

"We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything in the last week or so that might help our investigation, or who may have captured anything relevant on their dashcam."

