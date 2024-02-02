Asylum seekers are expected to move into a former RAF base in Lincolnshire from April.

The Home Office has announced that the first group of migrants would be moved into RAF Scampton – once home to the famous Dambusters squadron – on 14 April.

In a letter to Sir Edward Leigh, the MP for Gainsborough, it was revealed that the Home Office plans to use a Special Development Order which has not yet been filed.

Immigration minister Tom Pursglove wrote that the Home Office "is seeking temporary planning permission for three years".

Officials had originally planned to use emergency powers to put the former base to Home Office use, but these powers expire in April 2024.

Sir Edward has vowed to fight the controversial move, which has sparked local opposition.

He said: "We warned the Home Office that housing migrants here was more complicated than they had expected.

"If the Home Office insists on laying down a Special Development Order, I will pray against it in the House of Commons."

In March 2023, West Lindsey District Council unveiled what it called "a landmark deal" to buy the 800-acre site from the MoD and transfer ownership to its new development partner Scampton Holdings Limited.

The £300m deal aimed to regenerate the site, which was previously home to the Second World War squadron who carried out the famous Dambusters raids, and later the Red Arrows aerobatics team.

However, the plans were scuppered days later when reports emerged that the Home Office was considering using the site to house around 2,000 asylum seekers.

Sir Edward said: "We have an opportunity for generational change here in West Lindsey if only the Home Office would work alongside West Lindsey District Council.

"I will be meeting with the Minister soon to push the case for pressing forward with the £300 million regeneration deal for RAF Scampton.

"West Lindsey have been hard-working and open-minded about housing migrants in our part of Lincolnshire, but we want to move quickly to unleash the economic potential of Scampton."

