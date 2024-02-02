A man has been arrested following a fatal collision in Doncaster.

Police were called to Greens Way in Mexborough at 6.10pm on Thursday, 1 February, to reports of a serious collision involving two cars, a Ford and a Peugeot, and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 75-year-old man, was treated by the ambulance service but died at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver of the Ford fled the scene but has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, failing to stop and driving while unfit through drink and drugs. He remains in police custody.

The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their investigations.

Police are asking for witnesses to contact them.

