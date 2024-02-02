Lincolnshire Police release photos of tattoos in bid to identify mystery body
Police have released photos of "distinctive" tattoos in a bid to identify a mystery man whose body was found in a field.
The body was found at the edge of a field near to Ropsley Road in Lincolnshire on the morning of Thursday, 1 February.
Lincolnshire Police says it has been unable to identify the man, "despite exhaustive enquiries", and that the cause and circumstances of his death are still unknown.
The man is described as white, with a shaved head. He was wearing a black parka coat, a blue t-shirt, grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
The two tattoos are on either arm.
One is described as a blue ink Celtic band-style which wraps his right bicep. The other is a larger tattoo on the outside of his left bicep and is slightly faded blue ink with what appears to be a dragon motif or clawed imagery.
