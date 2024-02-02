Police have released photos of "distinctive" tattoos in a bid to identify a mystery man whose body was found in a field.

The body was found at the edge of a field near to Ropsley Road in Lincolnshire on the morning of Thursday, 1 February.

Lincolnshire Police says it has been unable to identify the man, "despite exhaustive enquiries", and that the cause and circumstances of his death are still unknown.

Credit: Lincolnshire Police

The man is described as white, with a shaved head. He was wearing a black parka coat, a blue t-shirt, grey Adidas tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

The two tattoos are on either arm.

One is described as a blue ink Celtic band-style which wraps his right bicep. The other is a larger tattoo on the outside of his left bicep and is slightly faded blue ink with what appears to be a dragon motif or clawed imagery.

