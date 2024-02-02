A "reckless" BMW driver who killed a cyclist while driving almost double the speed limit has been jailed.

Mariusz Zak was riding his bike along Hall Road in Hull when a car driven by Aaron Metcalfe hit him on 18 December 2021.

The 42-year-old father-of-two died in hospital a short time later.

Metcalfe, 35, had been driving at 54mph in a 30mph zone at the time.

He was arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, later pleading guilty at Hull Crown Court.

Michele Stuart-Lofthouse, prosecuting, said Metcalfe had a friend with him and was "showing off" about his new car's performance when he collided with Mr Zak.

"The speed of the BMW was such that the defendant could not stop," Miss Stuart-Lofthouse said. Mr Zak died from head injuries.

Mr Zak's widow, Justyna, said in a statement given in court that her life had "changed by 180 degrees" after he died.She said: "He was almost half of my life. One day changed everything and I was left alone. Since that day, I have had to take care of everything by myself. I have to take care of our children. I need to be a mother and a father at the same time, which is not an easy task."She added: "I lost my husband, best friend, the person I could speak to about everything."

Metcalfe was jailed for four years and banned from driving for four years.

Sgt Sean Hutchinson said: "The reckless speeds that Metcalfe was driving that night cost Mariusz his life, leaving his wife and two sons with the unimaginable pain of navigating a future without him.

"Whilst I know the outcome at court can’t change the horrific ordeal they have experienced; I hope that it will bring them some comfort knowing that Metcalfe his now being punished for his actions."

