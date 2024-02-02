The family of a "kind and bubbly" woman have paid tribute to her one week after she was stabbed to death.

Claudia Kambanza, 22, was attacked on Hinderwell Street in Hull at around 3am on Friday, 26 January. She died in hospital a short time later.

Mateus Johannes, 28, has been charged with her murder and being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Claudia's family said she was "a kind, bubbly and warm-hearted person, who wasn't afraid of challenges and always wanted good for other people".

In a statement, they continued: "She always loved to cook and host people. She had an accommodative spirit and was a people’s person."

Johannes appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday 30 January where he was remanded into custody to appear again next month.

