A teenager who had been knocked unconscious after being brutally attacked made a harrowing phone call pleading "help me mum, I'm going to die."

The 16-year-old and her 17-year-old friend were the victims of a terrifying assault on Washington Road in Sheffield in July last year.

Cheyenne Sirvent, powered with rage, swung at the two girls with a metal pole, outside his home.

While the 16-year-old was blacked-out on the floor, Sirvent hit his second victim, aged 17, before chasing her down the street.

Gaining consciousness, the 16-year-old victim was able to call her Mum for help, find her friend and stop a passing motorist who called the emergency services.

After realising what he had done, Sirvent called police claiming armed men were approaching his house.

As police officers arrived at the scene just after 10:30pm, Sirvent was found to be in possession of a kitchen knife.

In custody Sirvent told officers how he believed the girls were trying to burgle his property while him and his father were inside, and he did not know he had caused injuries to them.

Both girls suffered serious facial injuries with one of them needing surgery.

Sirvent, aged 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of Grievous Bodily Harm and possession of a bladed article and offensive weapon.

He appeared before Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and two months in prison.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Doggett, investigating officer, said: “I am pleased that Sirvent has been handed a lengthy sentence for his perverse actions in this brutal attack that will no doubt have long term impacts on his two young victims.

“No one should have to live in fear of such an attack. I hope that, with support and the safe knowledge that their attacker is behind bars, the two teenagers can now move on with their lives.

“We’re committed to tackling violence against women and girls in all its forms and we will continue to keep our streets safe from abusive criminals who seek to insight fear into the lives of others.”

