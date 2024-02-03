Play Brightcove video

Video report by Helen Steel

A mother has said she's been left "traumatised" after a gang in balaclavas broke into her home while her young son was in bed asleep.

The group of men smashed into the house on Celandine Rise in Swinton, South Yorkshire, at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, 31 January.

Stacey Wood said she had been in bed with her young son at the time when she heard the group smash through the side door of her house with a brick.

She told ITV News: "I kept saying my baby is in the bedroom and they're scaring him, so for them to carry on is just brutal.

"It's brutal what they've done."

The group of men stole Stacey's car and demanded her to give the keys to her partner's car, but she refused.

" They did not care that I was a woman on my own, that I had my son. They just did not care. It was just ruthless.

Stacey says she wants to move away as the house "doesn't feel like hers" anymore and that she "cannot wait to get out of it now."

She added: "My car, my doors - they're all replaceable. But what they've done to me as a person - I don't know how I'm going to come back from it."

South Yorkshire police confirmed that they were called out to reports that a group of masked men had thrown a brick through the side door of the house and stolen car keys.

A spokesperson said: "It is understood that one of the men then drove away in the Citroen C3, while a further man approached the front door of the property and demanded the keys for a second vehicle on the drive.

"The man was unsuccessful in his attempts to steal the keys and then fled the scene on foot.

"No arrests have been made at this time but enquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to report it to police on 101 quoting incident number 970 of 31 January 2024.

