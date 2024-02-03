A woman who died after being hit by a car on a Sheffield street has been named as 29-year-old Ellie Smart.

The collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra happened around 7.37am on Thursday 25 January when she was walking along Donestk Way.

South Yorkshire Police said the 33-year-old driver of the car stayed at the scene and is helping with their inquiries.

Ms Smart, who worked as a communications officer with the force, was described as a "very popular colleague".

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “Ellie was a vibrant young woman who lit up any room she was in. She was passionate about her role, and a loyal colleague and friend. Her loss is felt across the whole force, and we are all holding her family in our thoughts.”

Ellie’s family are absolutely devastated by her death and are being supported by officers.

South Yorkshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

