A woman has suffered serious crush injuries after becoming trapped under her own car.

Emergency services were called to a driveway on Kirklees Rise in Farsley near Leeds around 2pm on Friday 2nd February.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

West Yorkshire Police said the collision involved a Vauxhall Corsa and that nobody else was involved in the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone with with information to come forward.

