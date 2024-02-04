Hundreds of people have attended a 50th anniversary service to remember the victims of an IRA coach bombing in West Yorkshire.

Twelve people, including two children, were killed when a bomb exploded on a coach carrying military personnel and their families on the M62 in February 1974.

To mark 50 years since the bombing, relatives of those who died attended a parade, service and wreath-laying ceremony at Hartshead Moor Services on Sunday morning.

Twelve people were killed when the IRA blew up a coach on the M62 in West Yorkshire

Bombardier Terrence Griffin, who joined the army when he was 15, was 24 when he died in the coach bombing.

His sister Mo Norton took part in the memorial service and said the passing of 50 years since his death does not make it easier to come to terms with.

She told ITV News: "I don't think it is any easier because it's with you all the time. When you lose other people you love through illness or accidents that's heartbreaking but because this was done on purpose and nobody was brought to justice, I don't think it will ever leave me.

"Because I still miss him and I think about him all the time."

Terence Griffin was one eleven killed in the coach bombing on the M62 in West Yorkshire in 1974 Credit: Family handout

She added: "For those you love around you you've got to move forward and I just think living in a civilised society we need to find the people who do these things

"But I don't think that's going to happen so I'm just here to remember Terence really and just remember the good times and hold on to that."

Hundreds of people, including many members of the military community, turned up in the rain to pay their respects to the fallen.

Wreathes were laid at the memorial at Heartshead Moor Services on the M62 to mark the 50th anniversary of the bombing

Seventeen-year-old Signalman Leslie Walsh is one of those who died in the attack.

His brother Albert Walsh said: "I'm one of five children and Lesley and I were the closest in age. We grew up together, we shared bedrooms together when we were younger, we fought together, we were the closest. And I took him to catch the coach on that fateful day.

Lesley Smith was one of the twelve who died in the IRA coach bombing

"It broke my mother's heart. My mum never got over the fact that she lost her youngest child. Seventeen years old - shocking really. I'm now 70, Lesley would be 67, and you constantly think: what would he be up to now?"

He added: "I miss him. I miss him every day."

The families of the M62 coach bombing victims will continue to meet for a memorial service on the anniversary each year.

