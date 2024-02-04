A driver has died in a crash with an articulated lorry in Doncaster.

Police were called to the A630 West Moor Link road at 5.44am on Saturday morning where a Vauxhall Corsa had hit a lorry near junction 4 of the M18.

The driver of the Corsa, a 28-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old man who was driving the lorry suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene to help police with their enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours, reopening at around 2pm.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash or anyone who has dashcam footage of what happened.

