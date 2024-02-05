The Archbishop of York says he is praying for the King after His Majesty was diagnosed with cancer.

The Most Reverend Stephen Cottrell was one of just three men who witnessed King Charles the third's anointment during his coronation in May last year. It was the only private moment in the whole service.In a statement released on The Archbishop of York's 'X' account, he called for others to join him in prayer for King Charles.

The Archbishop of York played an important role in the King's coronation in May last year. Credit: PA

"Please join me in praying for His Majesty the King and all the Royal Family" he said, adding: "May he and all who suffer with cancer know the healing presence of God’s love."

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday evening that the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was detected while the King was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate last month.

The monarch says he feels "wholly positive" about his treatment and will "continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual".

The King has already started a schedule of regular treatments and is said to be receiving expert medical care from a specialist team, but has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

Following the announcement, the Harrogate and Ripon MP Andrew Jones told ITV News he was "very surprised, and I obviously wish him all the best for the most speedy and full recovery.

"He has been a fantastic King in only the very short time he has had so far, and I think the entire nation will be wishing him well as he has his treatment."

The shock news is the latest health scare to hit the royal family at the start of 2024, coming after the King’s hospital stay, Kate’s major abdominal surgery and Sarah, Duchess of York’s diagnosis of skin cancer.

