A car with significant crash damage which had been repaired using wallpaper has been stopped by police.

According to a post on social media, West Yorkshire Police stopped the Toyota Yaris in Bradford.

A large gouge in the side of the rear door had been patched up using just wallpaper and parcel tape.

Police said the car had been "prohibited from being driven" by the DVSA. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

The post, by an enforcement team focusing on traffic crimes, said the damage had been caused by an accident "the day before", and that the vehicle had been "prohibited from being driven" by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

The post said the driver was reported by officers for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition and also for a bald tyre.

