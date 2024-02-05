A vape shop has denied that a sign saying it sells its products to children is anything to do with it.

A sign reading "We sell vapes to kids - No I.D.? No problem!" appeared on the Tech X Vape store in Retford overnight on Friday.

The shop, which is on Carolgate, said the sign was nothing to do with them and had been reported to Nottinghamshire Police.

A spokesperson for the store said it does not sell to children and that efforts have been made to cover the sign since it was put up."We don't really know who put the sign up," they said.

"If someone has a problem with us they should just come and speak to us."We never sell to children, we always ask for ID. Some children may send their older friends in, but we can't sell to someone if they do not have ID."

They added: "[The sign] is like a board that someone has put up. We are talking to the police about it as well, as it's really shocking."

A photo of the store has been shared on a local Facebook group, with some suggesting the image had been photoshopped.Commenting on the post, Retford councillor Mike Introna, stated: "I've had a number of messages on this overnight and today."I won't comment on the specific allegations, but I can say that I was at a meeting of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel last week, at the Notts Police HQ, and I raised concerns directly to the Assistant Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police," he said."I have also raised with the Police Commissioner directly. Hopefully, the appropriate investigations take place through relevant parties."

