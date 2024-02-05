Police have released an image of a 30-year-old man they want to trace in connection with alleged domestic abuse offences.

Officers say extensive inquiries are underway to find him and they are asking anyone who has seen Bradley Hunter or knows of his whereabouts to get in touch.

He is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of proportionate build with mousey coloured hair and brown eyes.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:" He has links to the Tadcaster, Church Fenton and Sherburn in Elmet areas.

If you see him, or have any info, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12240009175."

