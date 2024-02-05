A homeless man who used a holidaymaker as a "cash-cow" to fund a drink and drugs session then bludgeoned him to death, has been jailed for a minimum of 31 years.

Drug addict Anthony Roberston, 33, befriended middle-aged holidaymaker Charles Adair after they randomly met in Skegness town centre one evening sometime between 30 June and 2 July last year.

The pair then spent the night together drinking and buying drugs, funded by Mr Adair, who was in the resort to attend a music festival.

The men visited several bars, houses and shops that evening before they were seen entering scrubland on Richmond Drive, near Tesco.

This is where Robertson beat his victim to death, shattering his skull with a large rock. He was seen some time later leaving the area on his own.

Lincolnshire Police received a report of a body on the scrubland on just after midnight on 3 July and subsequently launched a murder investigation.

A post-mortem examination confirmed Mr McGhee Adair, 59, had serious head injuries including "extensive" fractures and deep lacerations to his face which a pathologist said had been caused by "multiple" blunt force traumas.

Following a complex investigation, Robertson, of no fixed address, was identified through CCTV, located, and arrested on suspicion of murder. He was charged with murder, robbery, and fraud by misrepresentation.

Robertson, who initially denied any involvement, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a previous hearing. But on Friday, 2 February, the jury at Lincoln Crown Court found him guilty of murder and robbery. He had previously pleaded guilty to fraud.

On Monday, 5 February, victim impact statements from Mr Adair's family were read out during the sentence hearing.

Mr Adair's son, also called Charlie Adair, said the premature taking of his father's life had robbed him of the opportunity to develop their relationship and with his grandchildren.

Mr Adair's sister, Catherine, said a dark cloud had come over the whole family since her brother's death.

The jury at Lincoln Crown Court took just over an hour to find Robertson guilty of murder after a three-week trial. They also convicted Robertson of a second charge of robbery relating to Mr Adair on the same date.

Jailing Robertson, Judge Smon Hirst said: "This was a murder committed for gain."

Det Ch Insp Jen Lovatt, from East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Robertson clearly used Mr Adair to fund his night out during which he was bought alcohol, food, and drugs.

" Robertson used his victim as a cash-cow and aimed to obtain as much money from him as possible. Adair was set to leave Skegness later the day he died and would have ended Robertson’s cash flow, leading to the attack. He clearly set out to exploit Mr Adair’s generosity.

“Our investigation showed that Robertson used his victim’s bank card after death. Robertson sold the victim’s phone without his knowledge during the evening prior to his death.

“This was a vicious attack in which Robertson beat Mr McGhee Adair and left him for dead. He stole his wallet containing his bank card which he used several times and also stole his mobile phone.

“Our thoughts are with Mr McGhee Adair’s family at this difficult time. He was a much-loved grandad, dad, and friend to many.”

