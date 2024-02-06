A gang who brutally attacked two boys in an abandoned warehouse with bats and machetes have been jailed.

The four men, including brothers John and Robert Mahoney, Kian Carte and Mark Siddall, assaulted the two boys, aged 15 and 16, in the Askern area of Doncaster on 11 April last year.

Armed with bats, machetes and zombie knives, the group carried out a sustained attack.

The 16-year-old was left bleeding heavily and was in so much pain he thought he was going to die.

When one of his attackers threatened to end his life the boy replied "kill me".

He later told officers at South Yorkshire Police he thought he was going to die and "felt his soul leave his body".

He was left with significant injuries to his arms, face, back and head and underwent eight hours of surgery.

The other teenager was slashed and stabbed across his back with a zombie knife, but managed to stagger to a property on Manor Road, where he got help.

He was left with deep cuts to his hand and back and suffered a serious head injury.

It is believed that the violent attack happened over allegations a bicycle was stolen.

Kian Carte will spend 14 years in jail. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The four attackers were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

They pleaded not guilty but all later admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm at Sheffield Crown Court.

They were given combines sentences of 53 years and eight months.

Brothers John and Robert Mahoney have both been sentenced to 13 years in jail. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Det Sgt Kath Coulter, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This was an utterly abhorrent attack on two young boys who were left with severe injuries that will leave scars for the rest of their lives.

"Armed with baseball bats and machetes, the Mahoney brothers, Carte and Siddall beat the two youngsters to a pulp, with one of the boys having to resort to playing dead to stop them from attacking him.

"He was a vulnerable youngster who was in fear of his life after being subjected to a vicious and unprovoked attack and I can't imagine the fear, terror and pain these two boys experienced at the hands of their attackers, who soon fled the scene."

Mark Siddall, 39, of Acacia Road, Skellow, was jailed for 13 years and eight months. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

John Mahoney, 38, of Laurel Terrace, Skellow, was jailed for 13 years, with his brother, Robert Mahoney, 41, of Crossfield Lane, Skellow, handed the same sentence.

Carte, 22, of Laurel Terrace, Skellow, was told he must spend the next 14 years behind bars, after admitting to two counts of assault occasioning GBH as well as a separate count of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Mark Siddall, 39, of Acacia Road, Skellow, was jailed for 13 years and eight months, after also admitting an additional count of occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) following a brutal attack on a man in Bridlington in August 2022.

