A man who smuggled more than 100 rare pygmy chameleons into the UK hidden in a secret compartment within a box of snakes, has been convicted.

Mark Brittain, 48, of Steynburn Street, Hull, appeared at the city's magistrates court where he was given a four-month suspended sentence. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work.

The illegal shipment of 103 pygmy chameleons and live venomous snakes, originating from Cameroon in Africa, was intercepted at Heathrow Airport in 2020.

Humberside Police said, after seizing the animals, officers searched Brittain's home and found further evidence of a smuggling operation.

The investigation, which involved authorities in the UK and Africa, led to Brittain being charged with two c ustoms and excise offences.

PC Rich Fussey, of Humberside Rural Task Force, said: "This was an extremely lengthy and complicated investigation which involved working closely with partners at The National Wildlife Crime Unit and Border Force, enquiries taking place both here and abroad in Africa."

Pygmy chameleons, which live in East Africa and Central Africa, are barely bigger than a fingertip. They are among the rarest chameleons.

