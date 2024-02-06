A critically endangered black rhino has been born at a UK wildlife park for the first time in its history.

The male calf, who already weighs 73 kilos, arrived at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (YWP), in Doncaster, on 16 January.

Director of animals Dr Charlotte MacDonald said: "This very special birth is fantastic news for everyone here at YWP.

"The news is particularly important because Rhinos are a critically endangered species. The International Breeding Programme is very important for this species.

“Every birth is a milestone in our global conservation efforts. The aim is to ensure we are in a position to increase re-introductions into the wild.

“The newborn calf is becoming such a character and bound to become a visitor favourite.”

Yorkshire Wildlife Park has had black rhinos since 2018. Credit: Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The black rhino is one of the rarest mammals on earth, with the global population declining to a low of around 2,300 individuals before it recovered to its current total of around 6,000.

The new arrival's parents, seven-year-old mother Najuma and father Makibo, eight, joined the park in 2018 as part of an international breeding programme.

Najuma was pregnant for 15 months before giving birth.

Dr McDonald added: "We are proud of all the work that YWP and the Wildlife Foundation have done to support this wonderful species.

"We are very excited to follow the growth of the latest addition to our Rhino family."

