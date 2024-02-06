The 26th edition of the MOBO Awards takes place on Wednesday, 6 February.

H osted by podcaster and TV personality Indiyah Polack and stand-up comedian Babatunde Aléshé, the ceremony is being held in Sheffield for the first time.

The awards celebrate music of black origin and have been running since 1996, when they were founded by Kanya King.

After the announcement that it would be taking place in Sheffield King said: "Our desire to bring MOBO to different cities across the UK has always been rooted in the desire to unite massive talent from a local and global level, as well as fans, to deliver an iconic music experience rooted in celebrating black music's present and future, as well as elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change."

Kanya King (centre) with rock duo Nova Twins at last year's awards. Credit: PA

Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt also welcomed the announcement that the city's Utilita Arena would welcome some of black music's biggest names.

"With Sheffield’s rich musical history and our reputation for hosting major events, we’re proud to recognise and honour exceptional British and international talent across a range of genres," he said.

There are 20 award categories being contested this year, with nominees including well-known artists including Stormzy, RAYE, PinkPantheress, Central Cee, Little Simz and J Hus.

Previous award-winners Stormzy and Little Simz have received the joint-most nominations, with four each.

RAYE, Central Cee, PinkPantheress and J Hus have all received three nominations.

The list also includes familiar media personalities and actors, such as Alison Hammond, Idris Elba, Maya Jama and John Boyega.

The full list of nominations is below.

FULL 2024 MOBO AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Best Male Act

Central Cee, Dave, D-block Europe, J Hus, Nines, Stormzy

Best Female Act

Flo, Jorja Smith, Little Simz, Mahalia, PinkPantheress, RAYE

Album Of The Year

Ezra Collective – ‘Where I'm Meant To Be’

J Hus – ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Little Simz – ‘No Thank You’

Potter Payper – ‘Real Back In Style’

RAYE – ‘My 21st Century Blues’

Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’

Song Of The Year

Central Cee & Dave - 'Sprinter'

J Hus Feat. Drake - 'Who Told You'

Jorja Smith - 'Little Things'

PinkPantheress & Ice Spice - 'Boys A Liar Pt.2'

RAYE & 070 Shake - 'Escapism'

Stormzy - 'Hide & Seek'

Best Newcomer

Ama Lou, Antslive, Debbie, Jayo, Nippa, No Guidnce, Rimzee, Strandz, Tamera, Tunde

Video Of The Year

Antslive - 'Number One Candidate' (Directed By Tom Emmerson)

Enny - 'No More Naija Men' (Directed By Otis Dominique)

Jords - 'Dirt In The Diamond Ep1: Mobay Feat. Tay Iwar / Stay Close Feat. Kranium' (Directed By, Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz - 'Gorilla' (Directed By Dave Meyers)

Stormzy - 'Mel Made Me Do It' (Directed By Klvdr)

Tion Wayne - ‘Healing' (Directed By Wowa)

Clockwise from top left: Central Cee, RAYE, J Hus and PinkPantheress are all nominated for three awards Credit: PA

Best R&B/Soul Act

Bellah, Jaz Karis, Mahalia, Ragz Originale, Sampha, Sault

Best Hip Hop Act

Avelino, Clavish, Digga D, Enny, Fredo, Giggs, Little Simz, Loyle Carner, Nines, Potter Payper

Best Grime Act

Bugzy Malone, Duppy, Flowdan, Manga Saint Hilare, Novelist, P Money

Best Drill Act

Central Cee, Headie One, K-Trap, Kwengface, M24, Russ Millions, Teezandos, Unknown T

Best International Act (US)

Doja Cat, Drake & 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, Sza, Victoria Monet

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

Adjani Salmon as Kwabena in ‘Dreaming Whilst Black’

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in ‘Snowfall’

Déja J. Bowens as Vita in ‘Champion’

Idris Elba as Sam in ‘Hijack’

India Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

John Boyega as Fontaine in ‘They Cloned Tyrone’

Lashana Lynch as Izogie in ‘The Woman King’

Letitia Wright as Shuri in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco in ‘Champion’

Vivian Oparah as Yas in ‘Rye Lane’

Best Media Personality

Alison Hammond, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Henrie Kwushue, Madame Joyce, Maya Jama, Pressed Podcast, Remi Burgz, Shxtsngigs, Specs Gonzalez, Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria), Asake (Nigeria), Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Davido (Nigeria), Libianca (Cameroon), Rema (Nigeria), Tyla (South Africa), Uncle Waffles (Eswatini), Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Byron Messia, Destra, Kabaka Pyramid, Popcaan, Shenseea, Valiant

Best Jazz Act

Blue Lab Beats (UK), CKTRL (UK), Ezra Collective (UK), Masego (US), Reuben James (UK), Yazmin Lacey (UK)

Best Alternative Music Act

Alt Blk Era, Arlo Parks, Deijuvhs, Kid Bookie, Skindred, Young Fathers

Best Electronic/Dance Act

Aluna, Nia Archives, PinkPantheress, Salute, Shygirl, TSHA

Best Producer

Inflo, Kyle Evans, M1ONTHEBEAT, P2J, Steel Banglez, TSB

Best Gospel Act

Annatoria (UK), Calledout Music (UK), Guvna B (UK), Limoblaze (Nigeria), Tofunmi Adorna (UK), Triple O (UK)

