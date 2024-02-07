A council has admitted that a historic pub was demolished by mistake – after initial claims it had collapsed.

The Market Tavern in Sheffield, initially opened in 1797 and rebuilt in 1914, was due to be knocked down in January after becoming unsafe.

Sheffield City Council agreed to delay the planned demolition to allow campaigners more time to find a way to save it.

When a turret later collapsed, the council said it had done so under its own weight.

However, it has now said that claim was incorrect.

The council said "new information has since come to light" showing the demolition company was instructed "in error" to continue.

Cllr Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate committee, said an internal investigation would take place.

He said: "The demolition of the Market Tavern wasn’t a decision we took lightly, however, given the condition of the building I am advised we were left with no choice.

"As an organisation transparency is vital to us and we are sharing this update with our residents and stakeholders as soon as it has come to light.

The whole pub has now been taken down. Credit: ITV News

“Throughout the process, I have been keen that partners are kept fully informed. I am disappointed that this does not appear to have been the case and people have been provided with inaccurate information."

Hallamshire Historic Buildings and heritage charity SAVE had fought against the proposed demolition.

A spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service there were still "many unanswered questions".

“Very clearly, Sheffield Council should take a hard look at its practices and priorities," they said.

"The offer of help from SAVE Britain’s Heritage (a fully funded assessment of the building) could have been a catalyst for the transformation of Castlegate, building on what was good about the area.

"Instead another opportunity has been squandered. More of Sheffield’s precious heritage has been lost, and the preference still seems strong amongst our decision-makers to preside over a pile of rubble rather than quality architecture."

