A "normally fluffy white" dog was left "totally black" and fighting for life after being rescued from a house fire.

Lincolnshire firefighters were called to Arthur Street, Lincoln, after the property caught fire from a candle that had been left alight on 4 February.

The occupiers were not inside, but their dog, Lottie, was trapped.

Crews got through a rear door before rescuing her.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "While other firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, they administered oxygen to Lottie, who was normally fluffy white but was totally black from the smoke, wasn’t breathing.

"Using the special pet CPR masks that are now on every fire appliance that were kindly donated by the RSPCA, after 20 minutes, Lottie started showing signs of life and her eyes opened."

An emergency vet placed Lottie in an oxygen tent overnight and told the owners that Lottie would make a full recovery.

Kenny McLaughlin, crew manager at Lincoln south fire station, said: "Although we are used to rescuing people and animals from properties, the effects of smoke on small animals is often too much for them. In fact, the vet commented that in 15 years of witnessing pets pulled out of house fires, he had never seen one recover.

“We’re so pleased that Lottie has been one of the lucky ones and that she is on the mend, but also that this incident was prevented from being much worse.

He said the whole property suffered smoke damage.

