A man has died after falling from a crane on a building site in Leeds city centre.

Police were called to Central Road at 7.54am on Wednesday after the man's body was discovered.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is believed to have entered the site last night and fallen from height from a crane.

"He was not a member of staff working at the site."

The area was cordoned off by police, who say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.