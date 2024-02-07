Man dies after falling from crane in Leeds city centre
A man has died after falling from a crane on a building site in Leeds city centre.
Police were called to Central Road at 7.54am on Wednesday after the man's body was discovered.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "He is believed to have entered the site last night and fallen from height from a crane.
"He was not a member of staff working at the site."
The area was cordoned off by police, who say the death is not being treated as suspicious.
