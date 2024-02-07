The 26th edition of the MOBO Awards - which celebrates music of black origin - is happening in Sheffield, visiting the city for the very first time.

Stay up to date with all the latest developments from the ceremony below.

17:33 Sheffield Community Choir sings 'Blinded By Your Grace'

To celebrate the first visit of the awards to Sheffield, ITV News commissioned the Sheffield Community Choir to sing quadruple-nominee Stormzy's 'Blinded By Your Grace' ahead of the ceremony

Play Brightcove video

17:19 Guests starting to arrive on the red carpet

People have started arriving on the red carpet already, including Dami Hope from Love Island season 8.

17:10 MOBO Awards starting soon in Sheffield

It's the first time Sheffield has hosted the MOBOs, which is being held at the city's Utilita Arena.

It's the 26th edition of the event, and it all kicks off at 8pm, with stars arriving on the red carpet from around 6pm.

In case you missed it, here's a list of all the nominees for the 20 categories being judged tonight:

And here's a bit more background on the history and highlights over the years:

For all things entertainment, listen to our podcast Unscripted...