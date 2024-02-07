More than 5,000 children in Sheffield have recorded Stormzy's Blinded By Your Grace as they welcome the MOBO Awards to the city for the first time.

The 26th MOBOs – celebrating music of black origin – are being held at the Utility Arena Sheffield on Wednesday evening.

Stormzy and fellow British star Little Simz lead the nominations list at the annual event.

The video features 145 separate performances, including eight young rappers who have re-written the rap section of the song.

Eighty children from four schools will perform the song live at a MOBOs fringe event on Wednesday.

Martin Smith, chair of the council’s economic skills and development committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "The cover of Blinded By Your Grace, by MOBO Award nominee Stormzy, is an incredible example of how Sheffield kids have come together to celebrate.

"It’s a powerful and impactful video and represents exactly what it means to Sheffield to have the MOBO Awards with us."

MOBO Awards founder Kanya King said: "Collaborating on a local level puts us in touch with local communities, allowing the MOBO Awards to enrich the local city both culturally and economically, highlighting and celebrating black music and culture across the city across all ages and boundaries."

She added: “This project truly encapsulates the transformative, unifying power of music in a community, making a difference and giving a voice to young people from all kinds of backgrounds.

“This brilliant initiative exemplifies the spirit of both the MOBO Awards and the vibrant city itself.”

Wednesday’s award ceremony is being hosted by comedian, actor and podcaster Babatunde Aleshe and Love Island star Indiyah Polack.

Byron Messia, DJ Spoony and Soul II Soul are set to perform and Little Simz and Stormzy lead the nominations with four each, with both vying for album and video of the year.

For all things entertainment, listen to our podcast Unscripted...