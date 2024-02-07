The 26th MOBO Awards in Sheffield has come to a close, having been held in the city for the first time at the Utilita Arena.

It was a star-studded occasion, with celebrities and guests clearly excited as they arrived on the red carpet.

Among them was Sheffield's own Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill CBE, who received the honorary Paving The Way award on the night.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill describes receiving the Paving The Way award

Once everybody was in and seated the show started at 8pm. Dancehall star Byron Messia opened the event with a colourful and typically eclectic Caribbean-themed performance.

Hosts Indiyah Polack and Babatunde Aléshé then formally welcomed the audience and viewers, before getting straight into the first award of the night.

That was Album of the Year, won by Potter Payper, followed hot on the heels by Welsh heavy metal/reggae fusion band Skindred, who picked up Best Alternative Music Act.

Skindred singer Benji Webbe was in a jubilant mood after the band won a MOBO

Crowd favourite Sugababes then performed a medley of songs for the audience, including classics 'Overload' and 'Push The Button'.

They later picked up the honorary Impact Award for their contribution to the black music scene over the years.

Nigerian singer Asake and podcast duo Shxtsngigs collected the awards for Best African Music Act and Best Media Personality respectively, followed by a stripped-back performance from rapper Cristale, supported by a single keyboard/synthesiser player.

(L-R): Potter Payper, Shygirl and Sugababes all collected awards Credit: PA

Best Grime Act went to Manchester-born Bugzy Malone, who held the attention of the room while he swaggered up to the stage with a bottle of champagne, made a brief speech celebrating the future of the music scene in the north of the country - before promptly spraying the contents of the bottle all over the stage.

Little Simz accepted the Best R&B/Soul Act on behalf of Sault, who were there but who like to stay out of the limelight, before veteran UK garage pioneer DJ Spoony led an energetic tribute to 30 years of the genre supported by a variety of garage MCs and singers.

Shygirl and Tunde received the awards for Best Electronic/Dance Act and Best Newcomer, with Ghanaian afrobeat singers King Promise and Camidoh teaming up to perform afterwards.

Sugababes give their reaction to their win

Sheffield's Johnny Nelson co-presented the award for Best Female Act to RAYE, who sent a video acceptance speech from Australia, and grime rapper Ghetts was honoured with the Pioneer Award before performing immediately afterwards.

The MOBOs founder Kanya King and singer Beverley Knight then made a heartfelt tribute to Soul II Soul, who were awarded the Lifetime Achievement award, the band's founder Jazzie B making a lengthy but inspiring speech aimed at the next generation of musicians.

With time running out, a number of awards were presented in a video montage, including Best Male Act (Central Cee), Best Jazz Act (Ezra Collective) and Video of the Year (Stormzy).

The final award to be presented in person was to Little Simz, who - having been nominated for four awards but was yet to win one - picked up Best Hip-Hop Act.

Proceedings were then fittingly closed by Lifetime Achievement winners Soul II Soul, performing an upbeat set to the now well-lubricated crowd, before they headed off to whichever afterparties they were attending.

Jazzie B, Little Simz and Ghetts pose with their awards. Credit: PA

Full list of winners

Album of the Year - Potter Payper - 'Real Back In Style'

Best Alternative Music Act - Skindred

Best African Music Act - Asake

Best Media Personality - Shxtsngigs

Impact Award - Sugababes

Best Grime Act - Bugzy Malone

Best R&B/Soul Act - Sault

Best Electronic/Dance Act - Shygirl

Paving The Way Award - Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill CBE

Best Newcomer - Tunde

Best Female Act - RAYE

Pioneer Award - Ghetts

Lifetime Achievement Award - Soul II Soul

Best Male Act - Central Cee

Best Jazz Act - Ezra Collective

Best Performance in a TV Show/Film - Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in ‘Snowfall’

Best Drill Act - K-Trap

Best International Act - Drake and 21 Savage

Best Caribbean Music Act - Valiant

Song of the Year - Central Cee & Dave - Sprinter

Best Gospel Act - Limoblaze

Best Producer - Inflo

Video of the Year - Stormzy - 'Mel Made Me Do It' (Directed By Klvdr)

Best Hip-Hop Act - Little Simz

