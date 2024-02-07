A woman who left bags of rubbish next to wheelie bins has been hit with a court bill of more than £1,300.

Kirsty Hall, of Bessingby Gate, Bridlington, dumped bags of household waste on the pavement next to bins near her home.

Beverley Magistrates' Court heard they were found on 24 April last year.

Enforcement officers from East Riding of Yorkshire Council found evidence in the bags relating to Hall’s address.

They sent her letters but received no response.

Hall failed to appear at court and did not enter a plea, so the case was heard in her absence.

She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £451.05 costs and a £264 victim surcharge.

Carl Skelton, director of streetscene services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "Reports of fly-tipping from the public are extremely important is helping us find those responsible.

"We will continue to investigate every incident of fly-tipping reported to us and always take action when we can."