Pub staff have organised a vigil for a baby whose body was found in a toilet cubicle.

The newborn girl was found dead at the Three Horse Shoes in Oulton, Leeds, on 28 January.

It is believed she was stillborn.

In a Facebook post dedicated to the girl, the pub said: "Your life mattered. Even though I don't know you and even though you're a stranger to me, your life matters and I care that you were born."

A candlelit vigil has been organised for Wednesday evening.

The pub said: "No words will be spoken but we would like to take a few moments silence and come together and try and put closure and come to terms with a such a tragedy."

West Yorkshire Police appealed for help to trace the girl's mother following the incident, which was not being treated as a criminal matter.

The force subsequently said she had been found and was being given medical help.

