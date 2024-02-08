Police are looking for two men who left a restaurant without paying their £80 bill.

The pair visited the Khaosan Road Thai restaurant in Walmgate, York, on 15 January and had a meal with drinks, but left

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to find.

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.