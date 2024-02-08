Police found £100,000 of cannabis in the car of a suspected dangerous driver after causing a deliberate motorway crash following a chase.

North Yorkshire Police were alerted after the VW was seen being driven in a suspicious manner on the A1 leaving Cleveland in the early hours of Thursday.

Officers started tracking it on the A1(M) at Junction 45, near Boston Spa.

It was seen being driven dangerously as it joined the M1 towards Leeds.

A high-speed chase followed before officers caused a deliberate collision to stop the car driving on the wrong side of the motorway. It was brought to a stop at junction 38 of the M1 at Bretton.

The officers carried out a 'tactical stop'. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £100,000 was found in the car.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, fail to stop for police, drink driving and possession of a class B drug.

Insp Clive Turner, of North Yorkshire Police’s roads policing group, said: "Suspects may try to evade us, but we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities."

