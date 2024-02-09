Play Brightcove video

CCTV released by Lincolnshire Police

Police have released doorbell footage after a group put a hosepipe through a letterbox and flooded a vulnerable person's home.

Lincolnshire Police received a report of a home being targeted in the Larne Road area of Lincoln on 7 February and is now appealing for help to identify the people in the video.

The 27 second clip released appears to show five people wearing hoods near the house.

One person can be seen pulling the hose towards the front door.

In a statement, the force said: "We believe that they may be able to help our investigation into a report of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage.

"We know that the faces of those on the footage cannot be clearly seen, but we believe that their mannerisms and clothing will be recognisable to those who know them."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the force.

