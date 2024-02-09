Police have rebailed a man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson.

Johnson was fatally injured when he was hit in the neck by an opposition player's skate during a match at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on 28 October last year.

The 29-year-old American, who was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers, died in hospital.

The incident, which was witnessed by thousands of fans inside the stadium, shocked the ice hockey world.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in November and was bailed by South Yorkshire Police.

On Friday, the force said: “A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been rebailed."

Tributes to Adam Johnson Credit: PA

The statement added: “Adam, aged 29, was seriously injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers on October 28 last year.

“He was sadly later pronounced deceased in hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

“On November 14, a man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and later bailed. Today, he has been rebailed until April 25 2024.

“Our investigation is ongoing and our thoughts remain with Adam’s family at this time."

Last month, Sheffield’s senior coroner opened an inquest into Johnson's death but suspended her investigation as police inquiries continue.

It emerged later that Tanyka Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

The EIHA said neck guards will become mandatory from 2024 but the Elite League, in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, is not under its control.

The Elite Ice Hockey League said it will not make the use of neck guards mandatory but would “strongly encourage” players and officials to wear them.

