The body of a man found in a field has been identified by police, more than a week after it was discovered.

The body was found at the edge of a field near to Ropsley Road in Lincolnshire on the morning of Thursday, 1 February.

Officers say they can now confirm the man is 47-year-old Audrius Kubilus from Lithuania.

Mr Kubilus' death is not thought to be suspicious, but police are appealing for information on how he arrived in that area and the circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed he was of no fixed address and officers say they have no further information about which part of the country he may have spent time in.

