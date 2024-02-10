Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jon Hill

A beloved tree that has stood outside a hospice for 30 years has been cut down by vandals.

The intruder broke into the grounds of the hospice in Wakefield and felled the 60ft tree.

The hospice said the tree has been a symbol of the growth of Wakefield Hospice for decades.

Tina Turner, Chief Executive of Wakefield Hospice, described the incident as "absolutely shocking," saying she cannot understand who would do such a thing but that it could have been worse as patients could have been harmed.

She said: "People in distress, sometimes need a break. They come out to get some peace amongst the trees and take some peace from our woodland walks so it could easily have been a much more terrible outcome.

In fact one of our outdoor shelters for patients is really very close to where the tree fell."

The well kept gardens have been the backdrop for heartbreaking farewells by loved ones, but also the scene of celebration.

The late Queen visited the hospice shortly after it opened in the 1990s - the trees a familiar part of the landscape.

West Yorkshire Police are now examining CCTV of the incident that happened on Friday 2 February between 8.37pm and 8.52pm.

Janet Millard, who is the clinical services director at the Hospice, has worked at the there for ten years caring for patients.

She said:"I don't understand why someone would do it. It is like going into your neighbours garden and cutting down a tree. We would never dream of doing such a thing. I don't understand the logic with regards to someone thinking it is ok for someone to just come in our lovely hospice grounds and do such a thing."

The hospice says it will now be planting new saplings to replace the felled tree.

