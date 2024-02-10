A pedestrian who was hit by a lorry on a West Yorkshire motorway has been found in woods, police have confirmed.

The motorway had to be shut for several hours between junction 41 for Pontefract and the Selby Fork interchange at junction 42 on Friday 9 February while a search for the man was carried out.

Officers were called to the A1(M) at Ferrybridge Northbound at around 16.40pm yesterday following reports an HGV had been in collision with a male.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said:"On arrival the man was not located and it was believed he left the motorway and made his way to nearby woods.

A search commenced and the male was located by officers and taken to hospital for treatment. "

The man suffered non life threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for anyone who was on that stretch of motorway around the time of collision and a man on the hard shoulder to get in touch.

