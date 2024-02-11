A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being found with two suspected stab wounds in a street in Sheffield.

Police were called at 3.35am on Sunday to St Mary's Road following reports that a man was chased by a group of men from nearby Hereford Street.

The 23-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He remains there in a stable condition.

An investigation is underway to identify those responsible and we would encourage anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 154 of 11 February 2024.