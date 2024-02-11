Extra police patrols are in place in Hull after reports a man was sexually assaulted in a peak in the early hours of this morning.

The man was walking through Pearson Park on Thursday when he says he was sexually assaulted by another man.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area between 4:45am and 5:30am.Detective Inspector Jon Jeffs, leading the investigation said: “The victim has understandably been left distressed and we are providing him with support alongside partnering agencies”“I know this incident will be of extreme concern to the local community. I want to offer my reassurance that over the course of the last 48 hours I’ve had a team of detectives conducting multiple lines of enquiry alongside the review of CCTV in and around the area to identify the person involved.“Whilst incidents of this nature remain incredibly rare, I would urge members of the public to please remain vigilant."

The Neighbourhood Policing team has been stepping up patrols around Princess Avenue over the weekend and are appealing for anyone who may know anything to get in touch.