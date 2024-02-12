An arrest has been made after a man was sexually assaulted while walking through a park.

The man was reportedly attacked in Pearson Park in Hull in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, 8 February.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released on bail pending further investigations.

Det Insp Jon Jeffs, from Humberside Police, said: "I know this incident will be extremely concerning for our local community; however, I hope the news of this arrest reassures the public that we have been and continue to treat this investigation as a priority."

He added that additional officers will be in the area over the coming days to "reassure the local community".

