The death of a kitten abandoned in woodland in Leeds could be linked to other mystery cat deaths in the area.

The kitten was found inside a reusable Christmas carrier bag, inside a sandbag, on a path in Black Carr Woods, Pudsey, on 30 January.

She had wounds on both sides of her neck and signs of trauma in her mouth.

It’s the fourth time a dead cat is reported to have been found in suspicious circumstances in the same woodland in the past year.

Two adult cats were found in the same location, on a path near the Ned Lane entrance, last summer and another in October.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Hannah Williams said: "It appears that someone is deliberately going out of their way to go to this area, walk along a quiet footpath and then cruelly discard their unwanted pets.

"We don’t know if they are alive at the time or already dead - but is obviously disturbing."

She added that "the fact it’s happened before at this location leads us to believe the incidents may be linked", but that they need people with information to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.