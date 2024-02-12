A man who told 999 there was a drink driver on the loose turned out to be reporting himself.

Officers in Knaresborough received a call to say a man was "drink driving and doesn't know what he is doing".

The man told the 999 call handler that he had a heavy weekend.

Officers located the car within 15 minutes and the caller was found to have an alcohol blood level of 118, while the legal limit is 35.

The man, in his fifties, has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. He remains in police custody.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.