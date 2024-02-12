An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was allegedly attacked outside a pub.

Adrian Whiting, known as Adi, was seriously injured after reports of a fight outside the Carpenters Arms pub in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 14 January.

The 35-year-old died in hospital ten days later.Opening the inquest into the death of Mr Whiting on 12 February, senior coroner Paul Smith confirmed the provisional cause of death to be a head injury.

The inquest was adjourned pending the resolution of criminal proceedings.

Maksim Iliev, 35, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm wounding with intent in connection with the incident. He has since been remanded in police custody.

A fundraiser was set up to support Mr Whiting's family and has since raised more than £20,000.

